A woman in Wenatchee was so desperate to evade police that she leapt into Columbia River.

On Thursday shortly before 4:30 p.m. local time, officers tried to confront a female suspect near the Riverfront Park boat launch, which sits behind Pybus Market. We're told she was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant.

Get our free mobile app

Instead of cooperating, the frazzled woman attempted to flee on foot. Officers gave chase but were unprepared for her next move: a headlong plunge into the river.

She could not outswim the law. Two police boats set out to apprehend the suspect, which they ultimately did.

The bizarre effort required coordination between the Chelan County Water Rescue Team and Wenatchee Valley Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team.