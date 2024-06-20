Spokane Teenager Charged With Cyber-Harassment Of Wenatchee Girl

An 18-year-old Spokane teenager is charged with felony cyber-harassment after being accused of threatening a Wenatchee girl and her family online and by phone.

Wenatchee Police say Declan Finch harassed and threatened the 17-year-old girl through social media, text messages and by phone after she tried to end their long-distance relationship.

The two communicated through social media apps, phone calls, texts and facetime for about three and a half months. The girl told police she and Declan had an intimate relationship, although they never met in person.

The relationship started in January of this year, but arguments started in March and the two did not communicate for a time, according to an interview with the girl by police.

The relationship came to a head in the early morning hours of April 14.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the girl said Declan became angry and very threatening after accusing her of seeing other guys.

The girl went to her parents' bedroom scared and her father took the phone when Declan called.

According to the affidavit, Declan told the father to send him a video of the girl hanging herself within four days, or he would show up at their house with a semi- automatic weapon.

The girl told police she became especially scared when Declan texted her family's home address back to her, which she had never given to him.

She told police she knew Declan had a gun and access to a car and printed out a photo he'd sent to her early on in their relationship.

According to the affidavit, the photo showed Declan holding a gun and three shell casings.

The girl's father called 911 and reported the threat. He told detectives he felt "very threatened" and believed Declan Finch was going to drive to their home and kill them.

The father obtained a no contact order against Finch. Wenatchee Police asked for felony harassment charges after the order was served.

The charges were filed by the Chelan County Prosecutor's Office on June 4 for Felony Cyber-Harassment - Domestic Violence - Intimate Partner. Finch was ordered this week to appear in Superior Court on June 26 for arraignment and setting of a trial date.