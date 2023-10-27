Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest Now Looking For Summer Workers

The window to apply for seasonal work in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest is here.

Anyone interested in working in the forest next summer must apply in the next week and a half, until Nov. 8.

Forest Service spokesperson Robin DeMario says there are openings in a wide range of jobs.

"There's jobs in range, soils, archeology, survey, hydrology, natural resources, fire lookouts, plant, fish and wildlife crews," said DeMario. "And even for those folks who would, maybe like an indoor job, we have front desk receptionist jobs at some of our ranger stations."

Hourly pay for the jobs in the forest ranges from $12.34 for a G-3 level job to $23.98 an hour for a G-7 level position. The higher paying jobs typically require a higher skill level or specialization.

For example, a forest resource crew member would make $16.25 an hour, while a forestry technician performing complex and recurring technical duties would make $22,37 an hour.

Applications are being taken online for the next week and a half for jobs that start between April 21 and June 16.

DeMario says it could be a great fit for people who like the outdoors.

"We really encourage people who have a love for the woods and nature to submit their applications for these temporary summertime job opening," DeMario said.

There are also a number of volunteer jobs available in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest as well as student programs. The Forest Service has opportunities for part-time and temporary employment for high school and college students, including internships and cooperative student opportunities

The Forest Service was established in 1905 and is an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Forest Service manages public lands in national forests and grasslands, which encompass 193 million acres.