Othello Man Jailed After Allegedly Stabbing Grandmother

An Othello man is behind bars after police say he stabbed his grandmother and fled from law enforcement on Thursday afternoon.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for help in the 2600 block of West Kuhn Road in Othello where they found an injured woman.

She was transported to Othello Community Hospital while deputies tracked down 23-year-old Dario Ochoa, who had reportedly fled the scene.

Ochoa was found several blocks from the scene armed with a knife and refused officer commands to surrender, so a K9 unit was used to subdue him.

He was taken into custody and transported for medical treatment at Othello Community Hospital before being booked into the Adams County Jail on charges of first-degree assault.