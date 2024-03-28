Renovation Of Pangborn Airport Building To Finally Begin

The Chelan Douglas Port Authority is renovating its old general aviation building at Pangborn Airport to become its new Executive Flight terminal.

The 1960s-era building on the east side of the airport is getting a major facelift to be the terminal that handles private small plane and jet traffic at the airport.

Pangborn Memorial - General Aviation Terminal Renovation Image A from Chelan Douglas Port Authority

Port Economic Development and Capital Projects director Stacie de Mestre says the funding for the project is finally in place.

"Over the last two weeks we were notified that we received a federal grant to help fund the general aviation terminal, and then also a state grant to help fund it," said de Mestre.

The port has been looking to get funding in place for about two years.

Moving the Executive Flight operation is necessary because the Washington Air National Guard is moving to Pangborn Airport from Fairchild Air Force Base near Spokane and is taking over the existing Executive Flight terminal.

A Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) grant of roughly $3.1 million is being coupled with $500,000 from the state Department of Commerce to finance more than half of the nearly $6 million project.

The rest is coming from $250,000 in Douglas County .09 sales tax money the Port collects. Also, $1,273,500 in proceeds from the sale of airport land to the Army National Guard is being used. The Port is paying $858,722 out of pocket to complete financing of the renovation.

A project summary of the new Executive Flight terminal in the general aviation building says the structure would become a catalyst for the entire airport district.

Pangborn Memorial - General Aviation Terminal Renovation Image B from Chelan Douglas Port Authority

It said the building will leave a memorable first impression on the region’s visitors and be the landing point for future generations flying to Pangborn.

The new layout of the building will increase from around 6,400 square feet to 6,700 square feet in the project.

The plan for the terminal uses what the project summary refers to as a Great Hall concept, which "allows for a contiguous public space that celebrates the existing structure and the ability for views along the length of the building."

The summary goes on to state that private terminals have become an investment for many towns and cities in the Pacific Northwest, which creates a first impression for each community.

It says the first impression of Pangborn has an incredible opportunity due to its current location and nostalgic character of the barrel vault structure of the General Aviation building.

Port CEO JIM Kuntz called the design a game changer that can be spread to the commercial airline terminal as well.

"Obviously, hopefully, we can take some of these designs and concepts in a revised airport terminal building for the community as well," said Kuntz.

de Mestre noted the renovated building will be a one-stop location for a number of services at the airport as it houses the Fixed Based Operator which provides fuel among other things.

The Port is hoping to get approval by the end of April to go out to bid for the project.