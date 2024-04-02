WA DNR To Base Wildfire Planes At Pangborn Airport For Summer

Chelan and Douglas counties could have especially quick access to aircraft for wildfires this season.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be leasing space at Pangborn Airport to park some of its wildfire aircraft.

Chelan Douglas Port Regional Authority Director of Economic Development and Capital Projects Stacie de Mestre says it's the first time the agency has made the airport a base to operate from.

"If there's fires in the region, DNR has sent aircraft to the airport temporarily," said de Mestre. "This summer they've decided to lease space on our old crosswind runway to station, I believe, two aircraft there for the entire fire season."

The aircraft coming, CL-415 Scooper Tankers, are airplanes that skim the surface of lakes or rivers and scoop up water to drop on wildfires. The planes can drop 1600 gallons in one drop or can drop two partial loads of 800 gallons each. The water drops take place from a height of between 100 to 150 feet.

DNR Wildfire Plane - CL-415 Scooper Tanker - Image from Chelan Douglas Port Authority

DNR will enter a lease agreement with the Chelan Douglas Port Authority, which owns and operates the airport.

Terms of the agreement include a monthly rent of $2,000 paid by DNR. The agency will also pay up to $30,000 for electrical service to be installed near or on the leased space and will pay for water and power usage. In addition, standard landing and fuel flowage fees will apply.

The airport will provide ramp space for up to four CL-415 Scooper Tankers, and adjacent space for up to 8 trailers for aircraft operations and maintenance support.

DNR Wildfire Plane parking spaces at Pangborn Airport - Image from Chelan Douglas Port Authority

The DNR aircraft will be joined at Pangborn this summer for The Washington Army National Guard, which is permanently relocating to the airport from Fairchild Air Force Base near Spokane.

The National Guard is moving for several reasons, but de Mestre the proximity to wildfires is one of them.

"This is a lot of the area they respond to," de Mestre said. "And they have a firefighting team that will be stationed here as well."

The Army National Guard should be up and running at Pangborn in June.

The Guard is leasing the Executive Flight building at the airport for 10 years while a more permanent flight facility and readiness center is built further down the runway at Pangborn.

About 100 soldiers will carry out drills from the facility on a monthly basis.