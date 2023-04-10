Play Ball! Wenatchee Little Leaguers Swinging for the Fences

The Wenatchee Valley Baseball Club is getting into the swing of things.

The 10-and-under team recently won the Gold Bracket at the Triple Crown Wenatchee Tournament. Their season wraps up in mid-May, about the time that the 15-and-under team starts their season.

"Immediately after high school baseball ends. It'll kind of depend on how far the high school team goes because some of those players are scattered throughout the varsity and junior varsity teams for Wenatchee high school baseball," Wenatchee Valley Baseball Club founder and coach Josh Schuyleman said. "We'll go until either the end of July or the beginning of August depending on how far we make it in the postseason play."

Until then, the Wenatchee Valley Baseball Club wants to make sure the players are able to participate in events equally. The club is holding a fundraiser to help pay for some of the kids' fees.

"We don't take anything out of it. It's all for the kids. We're helping offset the cost of tournaments. Just like everything in this world right now, tournaments have gotten more expensive, umpires have gotten more expensive. So, this just helps offset the cost of everything for the families." Schuyleman said.

The club's goal is to raise 10-thousand dollars and they're halfway there with 21 days left.

If you would like to help, go to the Wenatchee Valley Baseball Club Facebook Page.

Kudos also goes out to the Columbia River Baseball Club. The 11 and under team joined the Wenatchee Valley Baseball Club as the only two Wenatchee teams to win their brackets at the Triple Crown Wenatchee Tournament April 1-2.

