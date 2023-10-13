The public is invited to join the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department and the family of Division Chief Ron Roy at a memorial service on Saturday in Wenatchee. Roy passed away in July after a battle with cancer.

A procession and memorial with full fire service honors will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Roy served the Wenatchee community for 50 years with Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2.

The procession of fire apparatus will travel through Wenatchee prior to the service, between 10:30am to 11:00am. The public is invited to pay their respects by standing along the route which runs from the Wenatchee Valley Fire Station on Easy Street, south on Wenatchee Ave and arriving at the Wenatchee Convention Center.

Residents and motorists should expect increased traffic and slowdowns during the procession and after the memorial.

The service will begin at 12:00 p.m.in the Wenatchee Convention Center Grand Ballroom, 121 N Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee.

The public should plan to arrive either before 10:30 a.m. or after 11:30 a.m. Parking will be closed at the Convention Center from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for the arrival of the procession. Parking is also limited and guests are encouraged to carpool to the service.

Those unable to attend in person can watch the service that will be live-streamed on a link here through ZOOM

Meeting ID: 389 983 7900 Passcode: 255178