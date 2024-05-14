Man Flown To Seattle Hospital After SUV Drives Into Lake Chelan

A 37-year-old Colville man has serious injuries after Washington State Patrol troopers say he drove into Lake Chelan Monday night.

They say Erik Korbely was driving westbound in a 2004 Infiniti FX35 SUV when he lost control, struck a guardrail on the eastbound side and entered the lake, with the vehicle coming to a rest on its top.

The crash took place midway between Chelan and Manson at about 7:30 pm Monday.

Korbely was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with injuries. There's been no update on his condition.

Troopers say he could face charges as the crash is under investigation and it's not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

It's not known if Korbely was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The SUV is still in the lake and will be retrieved at a later date.