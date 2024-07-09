Series Of Projects Affecting Wenatchee Streets Start Tuesday

A series of projects affecting roads begin Tuesday morning in Wenatchee.

They include closing Crawford Avenue between Mission Street and Wenatchee Avenue between 7 am and 4 pm so crews can install a new water service line.

Image of closure of Crawford Ave. between Mission St. and Wenatchee Ave. from City of Wenatchee

All work is expected to be completed in one day. There will be detours to help guide traffic.

Also, there will be single-lane closures on North Wenatchee Avenue between Walnut Street and Horselake Road on Tuesday and Wednesday to allow for survey work on the North Wenatchee Avenue Corridor Improvement Project.

The lane closures will occur between 8:30 am and 3:30 pm to best avoid the morning and afternoon peak traffic.

Image of July 9th and 10th North Wenatchee Avenue lane closures from city of Wenatchee

The project is meant to help improve safety and mobility for both pedestrians and vehicles along the North Wenatchee Avenue Corridor from just north of Hawley Street to Duncan Rd. The improvements are intended to reduce collisions, maintain business access, maximize the roadway's capacity, and improve access for pedestrians and bicycles.

The project will install wider sidewalks, landscape buffers, a raised median, U-turns at signals, and a mid-block U-turn and pedestrian crossing. It will also install a bus pull-out and queue jump for Link Transit, and reconfigure traffic lights at intersections.

Other road closures include North Emerson Avenue at Fifth Street beginning next Monday for a stormwater mainline replacement.

That closure will be in place through Monday, July 29.

Image of North Emerson Avenue at Fifth Street closure from city of Wenatchee

Finally, the city will host an open house for the Confluence Parkway Project next Monday evening from 5-7 PM at the Wenatchee City Council Chambers (301 Yakima Street).

There'll be an update on the design and status of the project and a question and answer session to provide additional information.

attachment-Image of Confluence Parkway Project from city of Wenatchee

The city is working with property owners and other impacted parties to acquire the necessary right-of-way for Phase 1 of the project.

There's more information on the Confluence Parkway Project Right-of-Way page.