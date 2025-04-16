The City of Wenatchee is ready to break ground on Phase 1 of the Confluence Parkway project.

Thursday, the city will host a ceremony to celebrate the project. U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, Rep. Kim Schrier, Chelan County Commissioner Brad Hawkins, Mayor Mike Poirer, Public Works Director Tom Wachholder, and Washington State Department of Transportation administration will present speeches.

The event will provide information on the project and use the ceremonial golden shovels to officially mark the project commencement of Phase 1, which is scheduled to open in 2027.

The project plans to build two new bridges across the BNSF Rail at McKittrick Street and N Miller Street. It's also planning 1.25 miles of new street for motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists as well as a new McKittrick Street and signalized intersection at Maple Street. There will be a new roundabout intersection and direct access to parks and trails.

Since 2010, the City and its partners have worked worked on a transportation solution to meet the demands of the valley. The "Apple Capital Loop" is a network of projects making up transportation for Chelan and Douglas Counties and includes several components to connect freight, vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians.

The City received a federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant for $92.4 million for this project, which fully covers the costs.

The groundbreaking ceremony takes place from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 17 at 1600 N Miller Street in Wenatchee.