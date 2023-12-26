Rock Reach Discovery Center Has Special Activities For Holidays

The Chelan PUD Rocky Reach Discovery Center is offering itself as a destination spot for families to check out during the holiday break from school and work.

PUD Education Outreach Specialist Bob Bauer says the center is a nice winter getaway spot that provides hands-on exhibits.

"It's a great indoor, warm atmosphere where you can come and experience a variety of interactive of science, technology, engineering and math experiences," said Bauer.

The Discovery Center will also be holding a what's called a "Makerspace Workshop" on Saturday, where kids can access even more fun, interactive experiences.

“They can build magnetic towers,” Bauer said. “They can make bells ring by connecting circuits. They can make gyro(planes) fly and lights light and alarms sound. And they can make a holiday tree or a holiday snowman and take that home with them."

The Center has been holding Makerspace Workshop every Saturday during the month of December, with the final offering this weekend. It takes place between 11am-1pm.

The Rocky Reach Discovery Center is open from 9:30am until 5pm through Saturday and is located at the Rocky Reach Dam on U.S. Hwy. 97 just north of Wenatchee.