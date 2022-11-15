Rolovich Files Suit Against WSU, Inslee, Chun

Rolovich Files Suit Against WSU, Inslee, Chun

(Pullman, WA) -- Former WSU Football Coach Nick Rolovich has filed a lawsuit against his former employer, alleging wrongful termination The coach was let go after the school said he refused to get an Coronavirus vaccine. .Both Governor Jay Inslee and Washington State Athletic Director Pat Chun were both named in the suit. Rolovich makes the claim that hostilities arose from both Chun and WSU after Rolovich refused the vaccine. The lawsuit was filed in Whitman County Superior Court Friday. It comes after a tort claim was filed against the school in August. That's normally a precursor to a lawsuit like this.

Statement from WSU

“Mr. Rolovich’s lawsuit against Washington State University is wholly without merit.

“Washington State University carried out the Governor’s COVID-19 vaccine proclamation for state employees in a fair and lawful manner, including in its evaluation of employee requests for medical or religious exemptions and accommodations. For multiple reasons, Rolovich did not qualify, and the university firmly stands by that decision.

“Washington State University will vigorously defend itself against Mr. Rolovich’s claims.”

