Ruff Night For World’s Shortest Parade In Wenatchee

It was "paws"itively a good time in downtown Wenatchee where people lined both sides of Orondo Avenue for one city block to see the "World's Shortest Parade" on St. Patrick's Day.

Participants included the Pug Posse, Firehouse Pet Shop, Spokane Humane Society, Bee Kind - Kindness Counts Initiative and Mayor Frank Kuntz in a leprechaun suit.

Dozens of dogs trotted the short downhill stretch of road to the finish line along Wenatchee Avenue. They were accompanied by a number of people dressed in costumes.

Even a goldfish joined the fun.

