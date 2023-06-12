A mural artist is adding a a mystical scene featuring a variety of creatures from land and sea to the north exterior wall of Wenatchee Natural Foods on Wenatchee Ave.

The artist who goes by Henry, calls his colorful piece "Sasquatch Battles Godzilla" Henry was on day two of the three day project when we caught up to him Monday.

(The epic battle takes place in the upper right hand corner of the image)

Henry works exclusively with spray paint using different techniques and spray tips to control the fine detail in his work.

Henry started the mural on Sunday and plans to complete the art installation on Tuesday.

Stop by and check it out when Henry is done.

The mural is part of an impressive upgrade to the exterior appearance of Wenatchee Natural Foods in recent months.

Wenatchee Natural Foods is located at 222 N. Wenatchee Ave.