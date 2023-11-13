Smith Closes Gap On Iniguez In Wenatchee School Board Race

More results from last Tuesday's general election are in and while the winner in some races can be assumed, there are several that are still too close to to call.

The tightest of which is the race for Position No. 2 on the Wenatchee School Board, where incumbent Maria Iniguez now holds a lead of only 19 votes over challenger Randy Smith with 3,848 votes counted.

Miranda Skalisky and incumbent Martin Barron have won their bid for the other two Wenatchee School Board positions on the ballot.

Mike Poirier will be the next mayor or Wenatchee and has widened his lead over Bryan Campbell for the post, and current Leavenworth mayor Carl Florea appears to be on his way to another term after increasing his lead over Rich Brinkman.

Meanwhile, the race for mayor in Chelan is still too close to call, with challenger Erin McCardle holding a slim lead over incumbent Bob Goedde.

The Chelan County Auditor's Office estimates there are just over 100 ballots left to count in this month's election.