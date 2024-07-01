Wenatchee School Superintendent Gets New Contract, Declines Raise

Wenatchee School Superintendent Kory Kalahar is now working under a two-year contract after the school board approved new terms that eliminate the interim designation and extend his tenure by a year.

Kalahar was hired as an interim superintendent for two years in July of 2023. He's now under contract though June 30, 2026

School Board President Julie Norton says it's important for the district to have a superintendent with permanent status.

"I do think that removing the interim title is both deserved for the accomplishments you're had over this year," said Norton "But also for the district going forward."

The board finalized his contract last week after unanimously voting to extend his contract earlier in June.

School Board member Maria Iñiguez says the new contract reflects the stability and trust that's needed in the district.

"Not only are we, by removing the interim and extending one more year are we allowing that stability and continuity, but also the start of rebuilding that trust factor that we haven't had for a few years now," said Iñiguez. "So, I look forward to the work."

Notably, Kalahar has turned down a cost of living pay increase in his new contract, which goes into effect Monday. Kalahar was scheduled to receive an Implicit Price Deflator (IPD) wage increase but has declined to accept the increase.

His annual salary will continue to be $220,233 with $600 a month for travel expenses.

The district also took out a $500,000 life insurance policy for Kalahar at the time he was hired, with Kalahar naming the beneficiaries from the policy.

The contract also provides $3,000 to cover expenses for Kalahar to attend appropriate professional meetings at the local, state and national levels.

Kalahar became the district's third superintendent over the course of a year in 2023, replacing interim Superintendent Bill Eagle, who agreed to a one-year contract the year before. Eagle filled the role after Superintendent Paul Gordon accepted a superintendent position outside of Chicago.

It was Kalahar who inherited a budget shortfall that began in 2022 when there was a misstep during the transition between Gordon and Eagle. Staff failed to identify a reduction in state and federal funding and the district later realized there was a $9 million dollar budgeting error that put the district in a financial hole.

Kalahar has been at the helm as the district has had to make major cuts, including the closure this year of Columbia Elementary School.

He has also overseen the process to build a girls softball field. The field is being constructed to bring the district in compliance with federal law after it was cited for a Title IX violation, which requires equal treatment for male and female athletes.

Kalahar worked for the Wenatchee School District for 25 years, and became the superintendent after working as the Assistant Executive Director of Learning & Teaching, with previous positions as principal and assistant principal.