State Lawmakers May Branch Out To Eastern Washington

Take a walk around the grounds of the Washington State Capitol and you would be hard-pressed to find much in the way of Eastern Washington landscape.

That's according to state House Representative Joel Kretz of the 7th district, who says there's a remarkable absence of trees on the campus that grow on the east side of the Cascades.

"I grew up in the 60s and 70s riding around with my dad. He had timber operations all over the state and I got to see the incredible number of species in this state and a lot of appreciation for all the differences." Kretz said. "I also worked in a sawmill so I got an appreciation for trees, both vertical and horizontal, and enjoyed both of them. But it was fascinating seeing what was inside and the differences and and I got a real appreciation for wood and wood products."

Representative Kretz is pushing a bill that establishes a cultural landscape commemorating Eastern Washington on the grounds of the State Capitol.

He says it would be an educational experience for those who've never seen trees that grow in such wide areas of the state.

"I just named three of my favorite species in the bill. There's nothing like a Ponderosa Pine, frankly the smell. Western Larch is one of the very few trees that has needles but turns yellow in the fall which is incredible" Kretz said. "Aspen is one of my favorites."

The bill was introduced in the House Committee on State Government and Tribal Relations. It moves on following its approval Tuesday.

