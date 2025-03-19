A federal jury finds an Indian National guilty of possession with intent to distribute more than 170 pounds of MDMA in Eastern Washington.

The jury handed down the guilty verdict to 31-year-old Jaskaran Singh, a native of Gujarat, India.

MDMA is also known as "Ecstacy," or "Molly."

"This seizure, which was one of the largest ever in Eastern Washington, had a street value exceeding $7.8 million," said Acting United States Attorney Richard Barker. "Today's guilty verdict sends a clear message that those who seek to exploit our nation's borders by flooding our communities with dangerous controlled substances will be held accountable for their crimes."

The trial began Monday and evidence presented at trial established one of three individuals tripping a remote sensor camera just south of the U.S.-Canada border near Danville on April 29, 2023.

Singh drove a rented minivan to Fourth of July Creek Road, and Border Patrol agents observed backpacks and suitcases in the rear cargo area of the vehicle, and they were the same backpacks and suitcases as those the three individuals carried across the border.

When Border Patrol agents searched the van, they seized nearly 174 pounds of MDMA inside the backpacks and suitcase. They also found a map on Singh's phone with messages detailing where he should go, when he should arrive, and directed him to leave the back hood open.

At trial, testimony revealed the three men transported the MDMA from the Canadian side of the border through around 300 yards of remote wilderness to where Singh parked the minivan.

One day before the seizure, Singh traveled from Northern California to Washington State. Singh purchased his ticket just prior to the flight then rented the vehicle in Seattle before driving it to the border.

Singh faces up to 20 years in federal prison and possible removal from the country. His sentencing hearing is set for June 17.