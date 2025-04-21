Police arrested a Yakima man Thursday part of a three-month long narcotics trafficking investigation.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman says the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) arrested 44-year-old Santos Tellez Mojica during a traffic stop on I-90 in Grant County Thursday morning.

Deputies discovered enough evidence to obtain a search warrant for Tellez's Yakima home. Investigators seized approximately 2,000 fentanyl pills, two pounds of methamphetamine, $5,000 cash, three ounces of cocaine, two AR-style rifles, AR-style shotguns, three handguns, and a large amount of ammo.

Police booked Tellez in the Grant County Jail on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Foreman thanks the Yakima County Law Enforcement Against Drugs (LEAD) Task Force, INET, Washington National Guard Counterdrug Program, Homeland Security Investigations, and Northwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking program (HIDTA).

This is an ongoing investigation.