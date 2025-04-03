Sheriff's Deputies in Adams County arrested an Othello man for possession with intent to deliver narcotics.

Adams County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Othello January 26. Deputies discovered narcotics, packaging materials, and a scale. They established probable cause to arrest 23-year-old Emmanuel Maldonado-Lagunes of Othello.

Authorities did not arrest Lagunes at the time.

Wednesday, detectives located Lagunes and deputies conducted a traffic stop and took him into custody and booked him in the Adams County Jail.