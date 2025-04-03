Othello Man Arrested for Posession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics
Sheriff's Deputies in Adams County arrested an Othello man for possession with intent to deliver narcotics.
Get our free mobile app
Adams County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Othello January 26. Deputies discovered narcotics, packaging materials, and a scale. They established probable cause to arrest 23-year-old Emmanuel Maldonado-Lagunes of Othello.
Authorities did not arrest Lagunes at the time.
Wednesday, detectives located Lagunes and deputies conducted a traffic stop and took him into custody and booked him in the Adams County Jail.
14 Things You Cannot Burn Outdoors in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby