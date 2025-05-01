Agents Bust Drug Lab Near Quincy

One person has been arrested in connection to a drug lab near Quincy that is still being investigated by police in Grant County.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says its Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) began looking into the suspected lab at a property in the 15000 block of Road 9 Northwest on April 21.

The investigation was soon interrupted by the discovery of a grenade that was eventually determined to be inert, as well as materials used for explosives manufacturing and both consumer- and commercial-grade fireworks.

Bomb squad members with the Washington State Patrol removed the manufacturing materials, allowing the search of the property to resume, and INET agents uncovered laboratories for making both methamphetamine and DMT, as well as a grow operation for psilocybin mushrooms and the remnants of a marijuana growing operation.

In addition to the lab set-ups and associated drugs, investigators also seized 29 firearms at the property, including several assault-style rifles.

One suspect, 43-year-old Jason Robert Besel, was arrested in connection with the seizure and was booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of manufacturing and distributing methamphetamine, DMT, and psilocybin mushrooms. He has since been released after posting a bond of $100,000.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, DMT is a potent hallucinogenic which was classified as a Schedule I controlled substance during the 1970s.