Moses Lake Man Arrested On Federal Drug Trafficking Charges

A Grant County man is in jail on federal drug trafficking charges after being arrested during the servicing of a search warrant this week.

The Moses Lake Police Department says its Street Crimes Unit, along with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team served the high-risk warrant in the 500 block of South Adams Street in Moses Lake on Tuesday.

Authorities say as agents were preparing to serve the warrant, 34-year-old Gabriel Correa became aware that he was being surveilled and abandoned the vehicle he was driving before fleeing on foot into a residence where he reportedly ditched a satchel he'd been carrying and attempted to disguise his appearance.

Correa was arrested as he exited the residence, and the warrant at his home uncovered 10 ounces of methamphetamine, over an ounce of fentanyl powder, and two firearms.

Evidence seized by police in the Correa drug trafficking case. (photo credit: Moses Lake Police Department)

Correa was transported to the Spokane County Jail where he was booked on numerous federal charges related to drug trafficking.