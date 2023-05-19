Temporary Lockdown at Vale Elementary After Driver Drove Through Playground

The Vale Elementary School in Cashmere was temporarily on lockdown after someone drove through the school playground Friday afternoon.

At 2:22 p.m., a blue Volkswagen Jetta drove through two sets of gates, crashing into the play area and exiting onto Pioneer street at high speeds.

The suspect has not been apprehended. Deputies are unsure as to whether the driver fled on foot or went inside a neighboring home where they parked the Jetta.

Chelan County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Jason Mathews says they are currently on the scene looking for the suspect and have the vehicle in their possession.

No one was injured.

"If it would have been 15 or 20 minutes later, the school play area would have been full of kids and parents," Mathews said.