The Time When Letterman Mentioned Wenatchee

Many of you know that David Letterman was a longtime, well loved late night television talk show host. His “Late Night with David Letterman” aired from 1982 to 1993 on NBC. He then switched networks and hosted “The Late Show with David Letterman" from 1993 to 2015 on CBS. I was fortunate to have seen a taping of his show in the early 2000s.

I was walking in Times Square, when a team of show interns approached and offered my friend and I tickets to see him tape his Friday show on a Thursday.

Okay.

A fair amount ot people don’t know that he always taped two shows on Thursday's - which always gave Dave a three day weekend.

I honestly forgot who his guests were that day. I'm just feel fortunate to have seen him and the historic Ed Sullivan Theater in person! Being a member of the Letterman studio audience was definitely one of my highlights of living in the New York Tri-State area.

Back on February 12th, 2007 (a mere 5 weeks after the crazy 100 miles an hour wind storm that blew out a bunch of Wenatchee Valley roofs), Letterman mention our city and our friends over at the Wenatchee World.

Wenatchee was mentioned in his feature: Letterman’s “Small Town News”

Here’s how it went down:

(Paul Shaffer and the CBS Orchestra plays the Small Town News Theme song)

David Letterman: “OK this first one is from the Wenatchee Washington world under the category of burglaries"

"Entry of home attempted but foiled by homeowners, string attached to bucket and chair burglar alarm. We’ll you learned somethin’ right there. Learned a little something right there, by God. You don’t need one of those electronic security systems.”

Paul Shaffer: "That is a small town"

Here's the video:

INFO SOURCE: WOLRLDWIDE PANTS, Nathan Florea (YouTube)