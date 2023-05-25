There’s How Many Mcdonald’s in Washington State?

Mcdonald's, a restaurant chain known by the whole world. How many are there in the world? Too many, or maybe not enough? Depends on how you look at a glass, is it half full or half empty.

Over 38,000 McDonalds locations worldwide in over 100 countries.

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva Photo Credit: Aly/Canva loading...

That's a ton of different places to place an order from! And mind you, different countries hold different menu items. Catered to the specific country that Mcdonald's resides in.

But how many are in Washington State alone?

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva Photo Credit: Aly/Canva loading...

Well in Oregon, the number of restaurants is, 160.

Making Oregon the 24th smallest state in the USA with that many locations.

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva Photo Credit: Aly/Canva loading...

Another state neighbor is Idaho, surely they have a high number of Mcdonalds locations, right?

63 Mcdonalds locations to be exact. 11th state with the fewest locations to say, "ba da bum ba pa... I'm Lovin it."

Ok, now to Answer the question!

How many locations of Mcdonalds are there in Washington State??

259 locations! Making it the 18th state with the most locations.

How Many McDonald’s Restaurants Are in Your State?

I don't know about you, but I absolutely love a good big ole juicy Big Mac. you've got to ask for the extra cheese though! oh and a large fry and large diet coke please! Maybe add some chicken nuggies and BBQ sauce to the order too. That's all

Oh and maybe a Mcflurry... If the machine isn't "broken."

Fast Food Secrets You Need to Know Social media has made it possible to share all the fast food secrets and hacks you need to save a buck. Here are some of our favorites, which you can definitely use if you're ever looking for a cheap meal.

7 Famous Fast Food Chains That Started in New England We all know America Runs on Dunkin. But that's not the only big-time, American fast food restaurant to get its start in New England...