The Washington State Legislature will convene a 60 day session on Monday, January 8th at the State Capitol in Olympia, WA.

Every Thursday and Friday morning, lawmakers from Washington's 12th and 7th Legislative Districts will be live on NewsRadio 560 KPQ/FM 101.7 at 8:05am to 8:20am

The KPQ Legislative Hotline is also streamed on KPQ.com, the KPQ app and on your enabled smart speaker.

State Senators Brad Hawkins and Shelly Short will each appear every other Thursday starting January 11th.

Sens. Brad Hawkins and Shelly Short Sens. Brad Hawkins and Shelly Short loading...

12th District State Representatives Mike Steele and Keith Goehner and 7th District Reps. Joel Kretz and Jacquelin Maycumber will participate on Friday's beginning January 12th.

Reps. Mike Steele and Keith Goehner Reps. Mike Steele and Keith Goehner loading...

Reps. Joel Kretz and Jacquelin Maycumber Reps. Joel Kretz and Jacquelin Maycumber loading...

Get our free mobile app

The carbon cap and trade program will be a major focus with a citizen's petition to the legislature to scrap the system and lawmakers considering some revisions to the system that has racked up nearly $2 billion in revenues in the first year. Critics have blamed as much as a 50 cent per gallon increase on the program. Gov. Inslee says oil companies are to blame for profiteering.

There are five other initiatives to the legislature that will draw attention including;

parental notification for health and gender affirming care

repealing the capital gains tax

revisions to police pursuit laws

an opt out of Washington's long term care plan

Tune in every Thursday and Friday to hear the local lawmakers updates on the legislative session.