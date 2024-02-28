North Central Washington legislator Jacquelin Maycumber (R- Republic) has entered the race for Washington's 5th Congressional seat. Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers is leaving Congress and not seeking reelection this fall.

Maycumber is the current House Republican Floor leader. She issued a statement explaining why she is running for congress

"With the unwavering support of my family and the backing of our community, I am announcing my candidacy to serve as the U.S. Representative for the 5th Congressional District, a role previously held by my friend and mentor, Cathy McMorris Rodgers. My journey as a mother, farmer and former law enforcement officer has equipped me with a unique blend of experiences that I have leveraged to enhance the quality of life for the residents of Eastern Washington. As a Washington State Legislator currently serving the largest district in the state, I know the importance of listening to every voice. I am committed to engaging with communities from Republic to Pomeroy, Cusick to Spokane Valley, Walla Walla to Ritzville, and everywhere in between. As a farmer, I will continue to fight for the voice of rural Washington.

My primary focus will be on ensuring our nation's safety by securing our borders, thereby protecting our economy and communities from the threats of human trafficking and the influx of narcotics like Fentanyl.

Securing the Snake River dams is crucial for energy production, agriculture and transportation. These dams play a significant role in providing hydroelectric power, irrigation and facilitating navigation for transportation. Therefore, ensuring the security and stability of these dams is vital for the overall well-being and development of the region they serve and I promise to continue fighting to protect them.

Seven years ago, I made a promise to represent the people of Eastern Washington in Olympia, focusing on safeguarding our children’s education, supporting our veterans, defending our constitutional rights, protecting our families from the escalation of crime. I am proud to have fulfilled these promises, 1) creating the Veterans Service Officer Program, which has secured millions in federal funds owed to our veterans. The success of this program is now a bill in Congress, waiting to be implemented nationwide. 2) The introduction of a High School pre-apprenticeship program aimed at refocusing our education system on preparing students for their future careers. And, 3) I worked tirelessly and succeeded at lowering the costs of prescription drugs, including an Insulin cap, ahead of federal action.

Despite being told achieving anything as a Republican in the Washington State Legislature would be impossible, I accomplished many substantial policies that bettered the lives of the people of Washington State. I succeed in a partisan Olympia by putting principles above politics with an unsurpassed level of integrity and work ethic. My dedication to service is driven by a heart of a servant and the spirit of a warrior. I will continue these principles in DC as we strive not only for our children’s future but for the future of this great nation."

Get our free mobile app

Maycumber was elected to the Washington legislature during a special election in 2017.