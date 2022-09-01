U.S. Forest Service Reminds Campers to be Patient this Labor Day Weekend

The U.S. Forest Service is reminding families to be mindful of existing fire restrictions and area closures during this Labor Day weekend.

This Labor Day Weekend will bring an extra wave of campers before summer ends, so prepare to have a second or third choice in case a popular campground is already filled.

Currently, there is a campfire ban across the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, along with closures near the White River and Irving Peak fires.

U.S. Forest Service Public Affairs Specialist Robin Demario said they are still finding people who are not complying with the campfire ban, specifically near the Cle Elum and Naches Ranger Districts.

Chelan County is currently at an Extreme Fire Hazard level. Campers are asked to be careful as to not to create sparks during an outdoor activity.

Smoke from the White River and Irving Peak fires will be visible in areas near Lake Wenatchee and Plain.

Both the U.S. Forest Service and the White River and Irving Peak Fire Response Team advise people to not fly their hobby drones near wildfires, interfering with drone surveillance on the fires.

Fire crews use their own drone to detect increased fire acreage and can’t use them if there are other drones in the area.

Water recreationists are also asked to steer clear of any helicopters or air tankers getting water from local lakes and rivers.

Campers are recommended to bring garbage bags to bring trash home, in order to avoid encountering wild animals on their trip.