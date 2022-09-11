Unhealthy Smoke Levels Plague North Central Washington

Chelan and Douglas County residents continue to contend with increased smoke this weekend, with fires blowing in from all over the Pacific Northwest.

The smoke is coming from the White River, Irving Peak, Pasayten, Minnow Creek, and the Bolt Creek fires, along with multiple wildfires in Oregon and Idaho.

According to this fire and smoke map, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was averaging around 100-200 AQI for Leavenworth, Cashmere, Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.

The highest smoke level is in Lake Wenatchee, with a 483 AQI.

Residents in Lake Wenatchee are advised to avoid any outdoor physical activity.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Rocco Pelatti forecasts that the smoke should start clearing up by Monday and Tuesday, with conditions gradually improving by Wednesday.

“I believe as we get towards the middle of the week, [as] we cool and we get a little bit more humid, fires don't generally burn as effectively,” Pelatti explained. “I would suspect that fire intensities will decrease so they should put out less smoke.”