Use-of-Force Policy for Law Enforcement Effective July

The Attorney General’s Office recently announced that the Use-of-Force Policy for law enforcement will go into effect after July 1.

HB 1310, is intended to limit the amount of force an officer uses when apprehending suspects. The Attorney General’s Office is required by law to develop use-of-force policies by July 1.

The policy includes reassessing the use of chokeholds and select force tools, such as tasers, and restraint devices like hobbles and spit guards.

This policy would not apply to correction officers.