Beware of Ticks When Going Outdoors

A Washington resident was recently hospitalized after getting a tick bite locally in the state.

This is the first case where someone got infected by a tick locally in Washington.

An 80-year-old man from Whatcom County is currently in recovery after contracting anaplasmosis, a tick-borne disease that causes fever, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, or loss of appetite.

Back on August 8, the Whatcom man was working in a brush area in Mason County and was likely bitten by an infected tick.

Anaplasmosis is usually treated with antibiotics but could become severe if it’s not caught early. Symptoms show roughly one to two weeks after being bit.

This particular tick is a western blacklegged tick, commonly found on the west coast of Washington and along the eastern Cascade slopes.

The Department of Health recommends the following strategies to protect both people and pets from tick bites.

Avoid brushy or wooded areas with tall grass or fallen leaves

Where bright long-sleeved clothing to better identify ticks in their environment and prevent bites

Apply EPA-registered insect repellents to skin and clothes

Check yourself, family, and pets regularly for ticks

Shower after an outdoor outing. If you find a tick, remove them with tweezers then sanitize the area

For more information visit this link.