State of Washington Ends Mask Mandate for Healthcare Settings

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) declared that masks are no longer required for healthcare settings.

Effective April 3, people ages 5 years and older no longer need to wear masks in healthcare settings, long-term care facilities, and adult correctional facilities.

Rates of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza have continued to decline in Washington state, prompting the removal of the mask requirement.

L&I still have worker protection requirements in place for workers wanting to wear a facemask without employer retaliation, with several other key worker protections remaining in place until the federal pandemic response declaration ends May 11.

Local or tribal governments can still require facemasks if they wish and masks are still recommended for those visiting or working in healthcare settings.