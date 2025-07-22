The Washington State Department of Health has been busy cleaning house—again—after suspending or revoking licenses of healthcare workers across the state who apparently missed the memo on ethics, boundaries, and, well, basic professionalism.

Among the lowlights:

Cowlitz County: A nursing assistant who caused multiple patient injuries and then ghosted investigators. Pro tip: If you break it, you do need to report it.

Grant County: Another CNA got caught stealing and didn’t bother to reply to the charges. A bold strategy for someone needing a license to work again.

King County: A repeat DUI offender with an expired credential and a self-declared “psychologist” who forgot she wasn't one—also forgot how supervision, records, and facts work.

Snohomish County: A pharmacy assistant who helped herself to the meds. Self-care or self-sabotage? You decide.

Spokane County: One therapist had a sexual relationship with a client (because that’s never problematic), and another broke rules he already agreed to follow. Double fail.

Stevens County: A massage therapist flunked a do-over by not completing a basic Eight-hour education requirement. Eight. Hours.

Walla Walla County: A home care aide faked being a registered nurse and even forged a doctor’s note. You’d think lying about being a nurse would require at least showing up to the hearing.

Whatcom County: A pharmacist reported to work impaired. Because who doesn’t want their meds filled by someone seeing double?

The Department of Health encourages people to verify a provider’s license online. And if your “counselor” calls themselves a “doctor” but prints diplomas in Comic Sans—maybe do a little digging.

