Omicron COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Now Available for More People

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) will be offering boosters specifically made to combat the COVID-19 variant Omicron.

Around 191,100 bivalent booster doses will be made available to Washington residents after Labor Day on Sep. 6.

These boosters are geared towards variants that are more transmissible and immune-evading, combining protein components from the original COVID-19 vaccine.

These bivalent booster doses will come from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

People between 12 to 17 years old who have already received both vaccine doses and a booster can only receive Pfizer’s bivalent booster, while waiting at least two months after their most recent dose.

Those who are 18 years or older can get the booster at least two months after their last dose either from Moderna or Pfizer.

Children between the ages of five to 11 years old should remain using the monovalent booster, or regular booster, after completing their vaccine series

Children who are six months old to four years old are not permitted to receive any boosters.

The monovalent booster is no longer available for people between 12 to 17 years old.

Those who can get the bivalent booster will need to ask their healthcare providers about current availability.

The DOH urges the public to be patient as they try to meet demand.