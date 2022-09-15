East Wenatchee Pharmacist Who Falsified COVID Shots Fined

An East Wenatchee Pharmacist accused of wasting COVID-19 vaccines and fraudulently documenting he administered them will pay a fine.

An enforcement wing of the Washington Department of Health has ordered former Walgreens Pharmacist Geoffrey Reynolds to pay a $1,000 fine and take an ethics class.

Reynolds was found to have destroyed COVID-19 doses and falsely recorded as being administered three times in August and September of last year.

Two Douglas County Fire District 2 firefighters ended up resigning after it was learned that Reynolds had faked their vaccination paperwork.

Firefighters at the time were required to be vaccinated under an emergency order by Governor Jay Inslee.

Reynolds was fired from Walgreens as well.

But if he pays his fine within 90 days and completes the ethics class within three months, he'll remain accredited as a pharmacist in the State of Washington.

Reynolds signed an agreed order accepting the penalties on August 22 of this year.

He has been credentialed to be a pharmacist in the state since 1994.