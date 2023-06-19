Volunteers Clean Up Large Trash Dump in the Colockum

Volunteers Clean Up Large Trash Dump in the Colockum

Volunteers with the Wenatchee Sportsmen's Association are being hailed as heroes after helping to clean up a large trash dump in the Stemilt Basin.

The manager of the Colockum Wildlife Area discovered the dump at a property near Lily Lake and called the Sportsman’s Association for assistance.

The Sportsmen's Association responded immediately, rallying numerous volunteers who cleaned up the site and hauled the trash to a local landfill.

Get our free mobile app
Filed Under: trash dump, wenatchee sportsmen's association
Categories: KPQ News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ