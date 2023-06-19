Volunteers Clean Up Large Trash Dump in the Colockum
Volunteers with the Wenatchee Sportsmen's Association are being hailed as heroes after helping to clean up a large trash dump in the Stemilt Basin.
The manager of the Colockum Wildlife Area discovered the dump at a property near Lily Lake and called the Sportsman’s Association for assistance.
The Sportsmen's Association responded immediately, rallying numerous volunteers who cleaned up the site and hauled the trash to a local landfill.
