Washington State’s Most Popular Fast Food

Most of us, with our busy schedule, like to get into a drive-thru, grab the tasty food and hustle back to work. Earlier today, I drove over to Chipotle and ordered a burrito with: White rice, black beans & chicken. It hit the spot!

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the 20th most common fast food company in Washington State - with just over 50 locations in our State as of late 2022. (Source: Stacker.com). There is only one Chipotle in North Central Washington, I’m glad it's here in Wenatchee.

General Views of New York Bruce Bennett/Getty Images loading...

Here are Washington State’s Most Popular and Most Common Fast Food Locations

#10 Taco Time

One of two fast food companies in the TOP TEN that are based here in Washington. There are 96 Taco Time locations in the State of Washington. With two in NCW - both in the Wenatchee Valley. (One in Wenatchee & one in East Wenatchee)

DCIM101MEDIA Grant A Richardson/DCIM101MEDIA/CC-BY-SA-4.0 ("No edits were make') loading...

#9 Pizza Hut

106 locations in the State. 5 in North Central Washington. (2 in the Wenatchee Valley, 1 in Ephrata & 2 in Moses Lake)

Pizza Hut Starts to Accept Crypto Currencies in Venezuela Carlos Becerra/Getty Images loading...

#8 Burger King

108 BK locations in Washington State. 5 in North Central Washington. (2 in Moses Lake, one in Ephrata, one in Quincy and one in East Wenatchee)

General Views of New York Bruce Bennett/Getty Images loading...

#7 Jack in the Box

144 locations in the State of Washington. 3 in North Central Washington. (2 in the Wenatchee Valley and one in Moses Lake)

Japan Samurai Bears Play Baseball In America Christian Petersen/Getty Images loading...

#6 Papa Murphy’s

149 take and bake locations in the State. 4 in North Central Washington. (2 in the Wenatchee Valley, 1 in Ephrata and one in Moses Lake)

Grant A Richardson via Wikimedia/CC BY-SA 4.0 Grant A Richardson via Wikimedia/CC BY-SA 4.0 loading...

#5 Taco Bell

150 places to satisfy your late night cravings in the State of Washington. There are 6 Taco Bells in NCW. (2 in the Wenatchee Valley, 1 in Ephrata, 2 in Moses Lake and 1 in Othello)

Taco Bell Menu Items, Headquarters And Restaurant Shoot Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images loading...

#4 Domino's Pizza

163 locations in the State. Only 3 in NCW. (2 in the Wenatchee Valley and 1 in Moses Lake)

Domino's Pizza To Hire Additional 20,000 Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images loading...

#3 McDonalds

255 in Washington. 9 in North Central Washington. (1 in Leavenworth, 1 in Chelan, 2 in the Wenatchee Valley, 1 in Quincy, 1 in Ephrata, 2 in Moses Lake and 1 in Othello)

McDonald's Same Store Sales Up 7.1 Percent In January Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

#2 Starbucks

347 in Starbucks’ home State. Not counting the one’s inside of Safeway locations, There are 7 stand-alone Starbucks locations in NCW. (1 in Leavenworth, 1 in Chelan, 3 in the Wenatchee Valley, and 2 in Moses Lake)

Starbucks Coffee Emerges As Largest Food Chain in Manhattan Stephen Chernin/Getty Images loading...

#1 Subway

347 places to grab a footlong Subway’s sub sandwich in our State. 17 all over North Central Washington.

Subway Settles Not-Really Foot Long Sandwich Litigation Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

INFO SOURCE: Slacker.com