Washington State’s Most Popular Fast Food
Most of us, with our busy schedule, like to get into a drive-thru, grab the tasty food and hustle back to work. Earlier today, I drove over to Chipotle and ordered a burrito with: White rice, black beans & chicken. It hit the spot!
Chipotle Mexican Grill is the 20th most common fast food company in Washington State - with just over 50 locations in our State as of late 2022. (Source: Stacker.com). There is only one Chipotle in North Central Washington, I’m glad it's here in Wenatchee.
Here are Washington State’s Most Popular and Most Common Fast Food Locations
#10 Taco Time
One of two fast food companies in the TOP TEN that are based here in Washington. There are 96 Taco Time locations in the State of Washington. With two in NCW - both in the Wenatchee Valley. (One in Wenatchee & one in East Wenatchee)
#9 Pizza Hut
106 locations in the State. 5 in North Central Washington. (2 in the Wenatchee Valley, 1 in Ephrata & 2 in Moses Lake)
#8 Burger King
108 BK locations in Washington State. 5 in North Central Washington. (2 in Moses Lake, one in Ephrata, one in Quincy and one in East Wenatchee)
#7 Jack in the Box
144 locations in the State of Washington. 3 in North Central Washington. (2 in the Wenatchee Valley and one in Moses Lake)
#6 Papa Murphy’s
149 take and bake locations in the State. 4 in North Central Washington. (2 in the Wenatchee Valley, 1 in Ephrata and one in Moses Lake)
#5 Taco Bell
150 places to satisfy your late night cravings in the State of Washington. There are 6 Taco Bells in NCW. (2 in the Wenatchee Valley, 1 in Ephrata, 2 in Moses Lake and 1 in Othello)
#4 Domino's Pizza
163 locations in the State. Only 3 in NCW. (2 in the Wenatchee Valley and 1 in Moses Lake)
#3 McDonalds
255 in Washington. 9 in North Central Washington. (1 in Leavenworth, 1 in Chelan, 2 in the Wenatchee Valley, 1 in Quincy, 1 in Ephrata, 2 in Moses Lake and 1 in Othello)
#2 Starbucks
347 in Starbucks’ home State. Not counting the one’s inside of Safeway locations, There are 7 stand-alone Starbucks locations in NCW. (1 in Leavenworth, 1 in Chelan, 3 in the Wenatchee Valley, and 2 in Moses Lake)
#1 Subway
347 places to grab a footlong Subway’s sub sandwich in our State. 17 all over North Central Washington.
INFO SOURCE: Slacker.com