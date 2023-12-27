WDFW Holding Big Game Photo Contest

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is holding a photo contest for hunters in the state.

The agency is looking for pictures of big game that will be considered for inclusion in its 2024 Big Game Hunting Pamphlet.

The theme of the contest is "Live big game animals", and the winning submission will be featured on the cover of next year's WDFW big game hunting regulations.

To have a photo considered for the contest, a person must not have a felony or gross misdemeanor conviction with WDFW in the past three years.

All submissions must be of print quality resolution (minimum 300 dpi) and be accompanied by a background story.

The deadline for submitting a photo is Feb. 15.

To submit a photo for the contest or find out more information, click here.