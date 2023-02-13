Wenatchee Convention Center Project: City Awards Contract

Source: Wenatchee TV

The City of Wenatchee is taking another step forward in getting the convention center rehabilitation project off the ground.

Elisa Shafer with the Public Works Department went before the city council to outline the details of a contract for the architect company behind the project's design.

"With ALSC architects for approval and authorization for the mayor signature, the contract amendment amounts to $1,021,857," Shafer said. "This contract amendment will allow ALSC architects to proceed with the design development followed by the creation of the contract documents as well as assist the bidding process."

The contract was approved by the council.

ALSC architects has already presented many of the project's details.

Documents that ALSC puts forth will be reviewed by the city council in May.

For a look at the preliminary designs, click here.

