Wenatchee High School Student Recognized By NY Times

A sophomore at Wenatchee High School is being recognized by the New York Times for his work on a student podcast.

Kade Devereaux earned an honorable mention for his submission entitled, "The Crash At Sea", to the newspaper's sixth-annual student podcast contest.

"Submissions needed to provide a complete listening experience that was five minutes or less," explained Wenatchee School District spokesperson Diana Haglund. "Devereaux had a really engaging story about a harrowing adventure involving his father and grandfather on a fishing boat that collided with a large freighter ship off the coast of Oregon."

Devereaux's work was selected from over 1,100 entries nationwide, including all of his fellow classmates in Wenatchee's High's podcasting class, whose projects were also submitted to the contest.

"Last year was the first year that the course was taught," said Haglund. "It's going into its second year and provides opportunities for students to learn about podcasting. That's a real job that's out there these days and this gives students a real-world, relevant learning experience."

Devereaux says this was his first attempt at making a podcast and while he found the experience enjoyable and is honored to receive the accolade from the Times, he's still undecided on whether he will pursue podcasting in the future.

You can listen to Devereaux's "The Crash At Sea" by clicking here.