Wenatchee School Board Mulls Mercado

The proposed creation of a shopping market called a Mercado continues to be of interest to the Wenatchee School Board.

Board members welcomed County Commissioner Kevin Overbay for a discussion and presentation on the project that would align with the Hispanic and Latino population.

"This marketplace, which is culturally significant, would also be able to provide an educational opportunity for students and for ASB clubs, to be able to have the fundraising opportunity and other business opportunities that may come along with that." Commissioner Overbay said.

If the district wants to move forward with the project, ideas include leasing spaces for a day or a season at Methow Park.

It would operate Thursday through Sunday from April to November.

