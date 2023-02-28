Wenatchee School District Expected to Select New Superintendent Wednesday

The Wenatchee School District (WSD) Board of Directors will hold a special meeting and Executive Session on Wednesday, March 1, to evaluate its three finalists for the position of superintendent.

"It is expected that they (the board) will take action at the end of the session," says WSD spokesperson Diana Haglund. "And that means they will have a decision about who the Wenatchee School District's next superintendent will be."

The meeting will be closed to the public and Haglund says the decision on a new superintendent now rests entirely with the board.

"The public input portion of the superintendent search really has come to a close as of 10 a.m. Tuesday (February 28). This is so each member of the board has adequate time to fully evaluate all of the input that was provided by stakeholders throughout this process."

The meeting and Executive Session will take place at the district offices at 4 p.m. and is expected to last about 45 minutes.

Once the board has made a decision about who it wants to hire, the process of negotiating a contract with their selection will begin.

WSD hopes to have a new superintendent officially retained by April with a start date of July 1.