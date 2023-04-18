Wenatchee School District Holding Early Childhood Option Fair

The Wenatchee School District (WSD) is holding an Early Childhood Option Fair.

WSD spokesperson Diana Haglund says the event is designed to assist families to learn about access to high-quality, affordable early childhood education programs.

"It really aims to connect families with multiple agencies and providers to give them resources and information on how to enroll in their programs. And it's a fair-style event, so people can drop in, meet with providers, get information, and then move on to whatever's next in their day."

Haglund adds the fair is a new offering from the district.

"This is the first time we've done an event that engages other providers outside of the Wenatchee School District. It's for any family who has a child from a new born to five years of age, we'd like to invite them to come out so they can see what options are available."

The fair will take place on May 2 from 6-7:30 PM at Castle Rock Early Learning Center, 112 South Elliot Ave, Wenatchee.

Spanish translation services will be available.