Wenatchee Schools Slammed in Mailer; District Responds

A mailer critical of Wenatchee School District policy, student performance and spending claims Wenatchee Schools are failing and sacrificing education for political agendas.

The mailer is bannered as "The Wenatchee Record" and does not disclose who published or paid for it. It cites poor school performance statistics and is critical of recent policy implementation.

The piece claims there is promotion of marxism and transgender ideology, and that parents are unaware of many policies including new mental health teletherapy programs for children.

The Wenatchee School District issued a statement Friday acknowledging the material circulating in the community. The response claims "the mailer is a political mailer that, contains false narratives and misleading headlines about our students, staff, and district. We want to make it clear that we consider this mailer to be political propaganda. With an election only days away, it is unfortunate that questionable tactics such as this will be used to discredit our district for the gain of political office"

Full WSD response here:

Please know that we will remain undistracted and will continue to focus on improving outcomes for our students. Our dedication to meeting the needs of our students and their families every day will not change. We will continue to provide high-quality education in a thriving environment where our students are seen, heard, and valued. #proud2bWSD

KPQ's efforts to reach Wenatchee School District for clarification on Friday for comment on what narratives it considered false or misleading have not yet been returned.

Two sections in the mailer which is produced to appear like a newspaper are attributed to Wenatchee School Board Candidates Randy Smith and Tricia Cleek who seek to unseat school board incumbents Maria Iniguez and Martin Barron.