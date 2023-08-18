Wenatchee Valley College Gets Funding For New Bridge Program

Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) now has money for its new Bridge program.

The program helps adults who don't have a high school diploma or GED get the necessary college credits to qualify for financial aid.

WVC Foundation Executive Director Rachel Evey says it allows adult students to learn on both levels at the same time.

"It is students working on their high school diploma, but they're also getting college credit to complete their high school diploma," said Evey.

The Numerica Charitable Fund is donating more than $12,000 to kick start WVC's program that could eventually help nearly 600 students get financial aid to continue their college education.

If a student does not have a high school diploma or GED, they are not eligible for financial aid support through federal aid (FAFSA) or state aid (WASFA).

However, if they complete six college credits, then they can claim Ability to Benefit (ATB), which is a federal classification that gives them access to financial aid to continue their education.

Evey says it'll help students who would be forced to quit school otherwise.

"We're just trying to make sure that they can be successful with their education and not have those hoops to jump through, or those hurdles to go over without financial support," Evey said.

The Bridge program at WVC was just established this summer. It costs about $2,000 for each student to complete its requirements, according to Evey, which means the Numerica Charitable donation will only pay for six students.

Evey says their hoping to drum up more financial support after the program proves itself.

"There's a lot of hesitancy to contribute funds to this kind of program, just because we don't have any metrics of success to show," said Evey. "So, we're really excited to report back in a year what that ends up happening, and hopefully raise more funds to support these students afterwards."