Wenatchee’s Vue Dale Drive-In: Has it Really Been Almost 13 years?

I, like probably yourself, was brought up going to see Drive-in movies. It was part of modern day American society. The last two times I went to a drive-in was back in the 2000s.

2006, I saw Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

2009, The final time I was at Wenatchee's Vue Dale Drive-In - with my wife and 8 year old daughter. That night, we saw Star Trek (starring Chris Pine) and Year One (starring Jack Black and Michael Cera.) I was embarrassed by the amount of hiding my daughters eyes in during Year One. I should have seen the previews.

About a year later, The movies at the Vue Dale came to a halt.

This is what we sadly saw on the Vue Dale Drive-in’s Facebook wall on September 27th, 2010

The last movies at Wenatchee's Vue Dale Drive-in were:

Machete

The Expendables

Twilight Saga's Eclipse

Vampires Suck

NOTE: A local resident commentary on the final movie lineup, gave this feedback on Facebook:

ok it really sucks that there isn't going to be some good family movies playing for the last weekend of the drive in. -CST

The Vue Dale Drive-In opened for business in 1953 with Doris Day in "I'll See You in My Dreams" & Marshall Thompson in "The Rose Bowl Story"

Someone on the Vue Dale social media team wittingly mentioned the Drive-In's bio as:

Creating families since 1953. -Vue Dale Drive-In

In the 1950s, over 4,000 drive-in movies were spread out over America, including the Vue Dale Drive-in. By 2020, that number drastically dwindled as only 549 remained.

For nearly 60 years, generations of Wenatchee residents (from 1953-2010) saw movies and probably did indeed create family.

Today, the Vue Dale site is used for a self storage business.

