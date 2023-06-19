Wenatchee’s Vue Dale Drive In-Has it Really Been Almost 13 years?
Wenatchee’s Vue Dale Drive-In: Has it Really Been Almost 13 years?
I, like probably yourself, was brought up going to see Drive-in movies. It was part of modern day American society. The last two times I went to a drive-in was back in the 2000s.
2006, I saw Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
2009, The final time I was at Wenatchee's Vue Dale Drive-In - with my wife and 8 year old daughter. That night, we saw Star Trek (starring Chris Pine) and Year One (starring Jack Black and Michael Cera.) I was embarrassed by the amount of hiding my daughters eyes in during Year One. I should have seen the previews.
About a year later, The movies at the Vue Dale came to a halt.
This is what we sadly saw on the Vue Dale Drive-in’s Facebook wall on September 27th, 2010
The last movies at Wenatchee's Vue Dale Drive-in were:
Machete
The Expendables
Twilight Saga's Eclipse
Vampires Suck
NOTE: A local resident commentary on the final movie lineup, gave this feedback on Facebook:
ok it really sucks that there isn't going to be some good family movies playing for the last weekend of the drive in.
-CST
The Vue Dale Drive-In opened for business in 1953 with Doris Day in "I'll See You in My Dreams" & Marshall Thompson in "The Rose Bowl Story"
Someone on the Vue Dale social media team wittingly mentioned the Drive-In's bio as:
Creating families since 1953. -Vue Dale Drive-In
In the 1950s, over 4,000 drive-in movies were spread out over America, including the Vue Dale Drive-in. By 2020, that number drastically dwindled as only 549 remained.
For nearly 60 years, generations of Wenatchee residents (from 1953-2010) saw movies and probably did indeed create family.
Today, the Vue Dale site is used for a self storage business.
INFO: Vue Dale Drive In (Facebook), PBS.org