Woman Rescued From Ice Cold Pond Near Cle Elum

A Cle Elum area woman is safe after being rescued from a pond on her property with icy cold water.

Deputies say the woman used a dingy to scoot across 50 feet of ice to reach an animal she thought was injured, but when reaching open water in middle of the pond, could not get back onto the ice to scoot back to shore.

Ice-rescue personnel from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office and Fire District 7 were called in.

They were able to drag a line to the stranded woman and get her safely off the pond.

Deputies say no animals appeared to be injured.

The ice-rescue personnel were sent to the home after the woman's husband called 911.