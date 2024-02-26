WSU Master Gardeners Stepping Up Presence At KPQ Home Expo

The WSU Chelan-Douglas Master Gardeners will once again be a part of the KPQ Home Expo this year.

Program coordinator, Marco Martinez, says expo attendees can expect more than ever from the Master Gardeners during this year's event.

"We will have a larger presence at the expo than we have the last couple of years. We are bringing back seminars. We will have four seminars that we'll be offering during the expo. I think it's a chance for us to expand our reach a little bit and we're looking forward to it."

This year's seminar topics will include lawn alternatives, invasive species, composting, and pollinators, and Martinez says the Master Gardeners presence at the expo doesn't stop there.

"We'll also have master gardeners in attendance throughout the expo staffing a booth and table to answer any questions and provide any information people might be seeking to help them get going with their gardening plans for the season."

All seminars will take place inside Town Toyota Center's Crunch Pak Room and the Master Gardeners' booth will be located directly outside at the end of the south concourse.

The KPQ Home Expo presented by Local-Tel will take place Friday, March 8 through Sunday, March 10 at Town Toyota Center. Admission is free.

