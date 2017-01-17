Bundle Up 2017 This Saturday

Looking for something to do this weekend for your family? The annual Bundle Up and Youth Sports and Activities Fair takes place on Saturday, January 21st.

Wenatchee Parks and Rec Supervisor Caryl Andre says, “It encompasses hay wagon rides, and a petting zoo with all kinds of fun animals, and a huge fire pit and we can make s’mores. We have all the s’mores prepackaged to hand out to everybody. There’s going to be a fun run, a 1K for kids and a 5K for families.”

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. behind the Convention Center while the Activities Fair takes place in the building.

Andre says they want to have a real family event.

“We just want something great for the community to do in January. Get the kids out, get the families together doing something really fun, off your phone and have a good time interacting with other people in the community.